Highland Pierron FD Recognizes Korte & Luitjohan

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. was recently honored by the Highland-Pierron Fire Department with its “Supporter of the Year Award.” According to Todd Zobrist, the department’s training officer, Highland-Pierron was able to utilize K & L’s lot and heavy equipment last October to create a “mass casualty situation” for extrication training. Zobrist said earlier in the fall, firefighters were on K & L’s lot performing a “lifting exercise” simulating a scenario where a car was pinned under concrete.

Gregg Korte, president of K & L, said, “We’re honored by this recognition from the Highland-Pierron Fire Department, and we’re happy to support their training efforts. We appreciate all they do to keep us safe!”

Founded in 1958, Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. offers design-build, construction management, general contracting, and pre-construction services for commercial, healthcare, educational, religious, historical, infrastructure, and industrial projects.