Historical Society Supper & Program Feb. 22

The Bond County Historical Society is sponsoring a fundraising Soup and Chili Supper and program Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Community Building in downtown Greenville.

The meal is open to all members if the community. The cost is $7 per person, and individuals pay at the door.

The program, following the dinner, will be presented by William “Bill” Furry, executive director of the Illinois State Historical Society.

The 7 p.m. presentation is titled “Future of the Past in Illinois.” It is free and open to the public.

Furry has served in his current position since December of 2004. He is editor of the society’s Illinois Heritage magazine and contributing editor of the Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society.

For more information about the supper and program, contact Bond County Historical Society President Cary Holman at 618-267-5213.