Hospital Auxiliary Presents Record $445,000 Donation

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary recently presented a $445,000 donation to HSHS Holy Family Hospital. These funds were raised by the auxiliary throughout 2021. The funds will assist Holy Family Hospital to invest in technology to provide more services locally and enhance patient safety.

The $445,000 donation is the highest annual amount donated by the auxiliary since beginning its donations to the hospital. Since 1957, the auxiliary has raised over $7.9 million for the hospital.

“Words can’t express how extremely grateful we are to our auxiliary members for their dedication and loyalty to our hospital and the community we serve,” said Kelly Sager, HSHS Holy Family Hospital president and CEO. “Their outstanding efforts and ongoing support allow us to enhance technology and elevate care for our patients so that we can continue to serve as our community’s first choice for quality health care.”

The Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary is comprised of over 200 members. Along with planning and organizing fundraising events, the auxiliary also runs the hospital’s gift shop and the HSHS Holy Family Thrift Shop. Volunteers also serve the hospital by staffing the surgery desk.

“We could not have made this donation year after year without our dedicated volunteers who continue to serve, even during these unprecedented times,” said Marian Embry, director of volunteer services. “Likewise, we also are so thankful to our community members who continue to support the Thrift Shop with their donations of items and their loyalty.”

The Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1957 to support the mission of the hospital and its related entities. The organization provides charitable financial support and volunteers serve in a variety of roles on behalf of the hospital. Membership dues remain just $1 per year, as they have been since 1957. To learn more about becoming an Auxiliary volunteer, please contact Marian Embry, director of volunteer services, at 618-664-6096 or visit hshsholyfamily.org/volunteer.