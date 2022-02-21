HSHS Holy Family Hospital Shares Gratitude For Wy’s Place

(L to R) Rosie Blankenship, EVS associate; Michael Shook, EVS associate; Peggy Barnhart, EVS associate; Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer; Erica Bone, RN; Abby Wall, Wy’s Place colleague; Mackenzie Kissiar, Wy’s Place colleague, Wyatt Criner, owner of Wy’s Place, Christina Huskey, respiratory care practitioner, Marcy Ellison, respiratory care practitioner; Kelly Sager, president and CEO; and Becky Criner, Wy’s Place colleague.
HSHS Holy Family Hospital extends a special thank you to Wyatt Criner, owner and operator of Wy’s Place and to his crew for braving the winter weather storm in early February. Wy’s Place was scheduled to provide the celebratory meal for Holy Family’s colleagues as they were going live on Epic, their new electronic medical record system. Criner had the forethought and dedication to bring his food truck trailer to the hospital campus ahead of time to ensure he could provide the meal regardless of the weather. The hospital colleagues are extremely thankful for Wy’s Place and all they did to ensure excellent service.

