HSHS SJH Breese Auxiliary Book Sale Postponed

Out of caution for the health and safety of participants and organizers, the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Book Sale, previously scheduled for February, is being postponed until May 18-22.

More information will be communicated about the book sale closer to the date through local media and the hospital’s Facebook page.

“The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary apologize for the delay and appreciate the community’s support of this fundraising effort for the hospital,” said Chris Gebke, director of volunteers.

For more information or questions, call Gebke at 526-5351.