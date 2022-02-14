HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships

On-line applications are now available for $1,000 scholarships offered by the Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese for students in or entering a healthcare career field.

This is the second year documents can be completed and submitted entirely online. The form can be found at https://www.hshs.org/StJosephsBreese/Volunteer/Auxiliary-Scholarship-Application or visit the hospital’s website and follow the links.

“Students find it much easier and simpler to complete the process online,” said Director of Volunteers Chris Gebke. Forms are due by May 1, 2022, with awards presented by the end of June.

Anyone applying must be a Clinton County resident, entering a medical or allied field, have already been accepted into his or her chosen program and provide an acceptance letter. A list of qualified fields is listed on the website.

To assist as many as possible, students may only receive an Auxiliary grant once although there is no limit on the number of times someone may apply.

Schools must be appropriately accredited but need not be in Illinois and students must attend one academic year of school or the grant must be returned.

Questions may be referred to Gebke at Christine.gebke@hshs.org (recommended) or (618) 526-5351.

Funds for the Auxiliary scholarships come from a variety of sources including individual donations, memorials and the Lights for Scholarship campaign. Funds are also traditionally raised through a September walk-a-thon but that event was cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Donations are still being accepted for scholarships and may be submitted to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, PO Box 99, Breese, IL 62230.