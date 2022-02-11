IDOT Worker Struck, Seriously Injured, In Effingham County

Illinois State Police responded to an accident involving serious injury on Rt. 40 in Effingham County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities report 81 year old Roberta Forbes, of St. Elmo, was traveling west on Rt. 40 near 200 Street in Effingham County around 2 PM Thursday. At the same time, an IDOT vehicle was stationary in the same location while crews were working on filling potholes in the roadway. Police say Forbes failed to reduce speed and struck an IDOT worker and then struck the trailer being pulled by the IDOT vehicle.

Forbes was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The IDOT employee was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP charged Forbes with alleged Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.