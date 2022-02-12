ISP Release Details On Thursday Shooting In Greenville

Illinois State Police have released more details on a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night in Greenville.

On Thursday, February 10, at approximately 7:24 p.m., Illinois State Police District 11 and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 agents were responding to the 600 block of E. South Street in Greenville, where a 37-year-old female from Greenville was found deceased after a reported shooting.

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks identified the woman killed in the shooting as 37 year old Laquita M. Sullivan, of Greenville.

It was later learned that moments before the homicide, a red Dodge Challenger, was believed to be involved in a separate shooting and fled the scene. A 33-year-old male that was in the area when the fatal shooting occurred went to the residence of an acquaintance in the 500 block of E. Main Street in Greenville.

At approximately 9:06 p.m., a vehicle matching the description of the red Dodge Challenger was seen in Wood River, IL. The vehicle failed to stop for Wood River Police Department and a pursuit involving multiple agencies ensued. The vehicle subsequently left the roadway and overturned on Illinois Route 203, near the entrance to Eagle Park in Madison County. A 25-year-old male from Greenville, and a 23-year-old male from Anna, IL, were transported to an area hospital, where the 25-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries. ISP DCI Zone 6 agents responded to investigate.

On Friday, February 11, at approximately 1:00 a.m., state police detained the 33-year-old male in the house on Main Street without incident and he was released after questioning.

The Illinois State Police expressed thanks to all of the agencies that assisted in this investigation and ask that if anyone saw the shooting or knows anything about the events surrounding the incident, please call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.