ISP Responded To Over 2,000 Calls During Winter Storm, 5 Officers Hit

The Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated 303 traffic crashes, responded to 827 motorist assists, and over 2,000 calls for service during the recent significant winter storm event.

Numerous crashes caused multiple interstate closures across Illinois during the inclement weather. ISP Troopers were assisted by a multitude of law enforcement agencies and personnel across the state to escort stranded motorists to safety and investigate traffic crashes.

On February 17, 2022, beginning at approximately 3 p.m.., ISP District 6 (Pontiac) responded to assist motorists and investigate several crashes on Interstate 55 and Interstate 74. ISP District 9 (Springfield) responded to Interstate 72 westbound near New Berlin for several separate crashes. ISP District 10 (Pesotum) responded to Interstate 74 and Interstate 57 to investigate crashes and assist motorists. Due to these crashes, the interstates were closed for a significant amount of time.

ISP District 8 (Metamora) responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving nineteen commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles on Interstate 39 near El Paso. Dozens of other vehicles slid off the roadway and were stranded. Interstate 39 from Normal to Minonk was closed for nearly 24 hours while ISP Troopers and multiple local law enforcement agencies and other first responders assisted to ensure motorists were safely escorted to a warming center.

“The Illinois State Police once again rose to the occasion, in the cold and throughout the night, ensuring the safety of thousands of motorists across the state,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With help from our local law enforcement partners, Illinois Department of Transportation personnel, tow operators, and other emergency responders, our Troopers were able to safeguard the public and ultimately prevented roadway tragedies,” added Kelly.

On February 17, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated five separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. Two Troopers were struck in ISP District 9 – Springfield, one in ISP District 8 – Metamora, one in ISP District 10 – Pesotum and one in ISP District 2 – Elgin. Four of the five crashes were Move Over Law related.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 1:35 p.m., an ISP District 9 Trooper was conducting traffic control on the right shoulder of Interstate 55 southbound at Milepost 105 near Sherman, IL. The fully marked squad car was stationary with its emergency lights activated. A gray Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Juan Carlos Sanchez Serna, a 31-year-old male of Del Rio, TX, sideswiped the ISP squad car. Neither Sanchez Serna nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. Sanchez Serna was cited for Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle (Scott’s Law Violation) and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 3:24 p.m., an ISP District 8 Trooper was in the left lane of Interstate 39 southbound at Milepost 9, near El Paso, IL, attempting to shut down the lanes for a multi-vehicle crash. The squad car was stationary with its lights activated. A series of simultaneous crashes occurred, pushing a pickup truck into the rear of the ISP squad car. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., an ISP District 9 Trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 at Milepost 82 in Sangamon County. A white 2002 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by Cameron T. Withee, a 22-year-old male of Jacksonville, IL, was traveling westbound and struck the ISP squad car. Neither Withee nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. Withee was cited for Driving with a Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Illinois License and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., an ISP District 10 Master Sergeant was parked, stationary, in the right lane of Interstate 74 westbound near mile post 177 in Champaign County IL, conducting traffic control for a tow truck. The squad car was stationary with its lights activated. A white 2014 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer combination, driven by Kadar Saleiman, a 35-year-old male of Houston, TX, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, slid on the roadway and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. Neither Saleiman nor the Trooper were injured in the crash. Saleiman was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., an ISP District 2 Sergeant was assisting a motorist on Interstate 290 westbound at Thorndale Avenue in DuPage County. The squad car was stationary on the right shoulder with its lights activated. A blue 2015 Chevrolet SUV driven by Harold E. Murphy, III, a 59-year-old male of Lakemoor, IL, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, slid on the roadway and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. Both Murphy and the Sergeant sustained minor injuries due to the crash and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Murphy was cited for Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle (Scott’s Law Violation).

“Inclement weather presents a greater risk to everyone, especially our Troopers working day and night to assist motorists on the road,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “We need you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down and Moving Over when approaching first responders on the roadway. We want everyone to make it home safely.”

So far this year, there have been eight ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and three Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=21430274bef64fc5a19d8dcc191ff3f8