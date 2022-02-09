Jr High Scholar Bowl Wins Tournament

The Greenville Blue Jays scholar bowl team repeated on February 5 as champion of the prestigious Mater Dei Scholastic Bowl Tournament.

There were eight teams in last year’s event, but the number of teams expanded to 20 for this year’s affair.

The Jays won five of six contests during the day, one by forfeit in pool play, and advanced to the championship game by beating the team that gave them their only loss.

Greenville began pool play with a 260-85 decision over Illinois Catholic School of Columbia, then lost to O’Fallon Carriel 160-185. The Jays followed with a win over Breese 285-35, then received a forfeit win to finish 3-1 in pool play.

By virtue of being the team with the most points, Greenville earned a spot in the championship round.

The Jays easily defeated Wesclin, 255-85 in the quarterfinals, then avenged the loss to Carriel, by topping the O’Fallon squad 225-110. In that second game, Jay Miller answered five toss-ups, Caleb Ward, two; and Eli Ennen, Isaiah Sussenbach and Selah Field, one each.

The Jays faced St. Teresa of Belleville in the championship battle. They jumped out to an early lead and won 240-120. Miller led with six toss-ups, Ward had four and Sussenbach, one.

Also playing for Greenville were Alex Curry, Brock Riedemann and Connor Wilke.

The Jays earned the first place trophy and also had three team members on the all-tournament squad. They included Jay Miller, who had the most toss-ups overall in the tournament; Caleb Ward and Eli Ennen.