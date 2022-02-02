Kaskaskia College Board Meets

Kaskaskia College’s Board of Trustees met recently and took action on two technology items.

The board awarded a contract to purchase four CNC milling machines for a total of $54,510.

Three of the machines will be used for student training in the industrial technology program, and the other will be used in the industrial technology lab, for increased social distancing, or in the future mobile training lab.

To update technology in several Kaskaskia labs, the board approved the purchase of new instructional computers for $90,000.

Snap-on Certification Program Kits were purchased in the amount of $63,475. Funding will be used from the Workforce Equality Initiative grant to award the kits to students who successfully achieve proficiency in the use of torque tools.

Computer/lab fee changes were approved, on the recommendation of instructional services departments, in order to continue providing classroom materials and state-of-the-art technology.