Kaskaskia Watershed Association Annual Summit

The 21st Annual Kaskaskia Watershed Summit, sponsored by the Kaskaskia Watershed Association, Inc. (KWA), will be held on Monday, 7 March 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle, Illinois. Registration begins at 9:00 am.

This year’s theme, “Maintaining the Kaskaskia System for Generations to Come”, will focus on the successes and needs of a system that has been functioning for around 50 years and continue well into the future.

Speakers include:

COL Kevin Golinghorst, Commander of St. Louis District

Abigail Peterson, Andrea Kohring, Illinois Soybean Assn. on Precision Crop Management

David Busse, USACE, Siltation in the Kaskaskia Watershed

Joan Stemler, USACE, 2022 Water Control Plan

Wes Catoor, Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources, OWR, Updates to Illinois Water Plan

Shawn Sullivan, Strategic Planning Coordinator, USACE, Status of Kaskaskia Watershed Study

Ted Beier, KWA President, Project Needs of KWA Reach Areas

U of I, Assessment of the Kaskaskia Watershed, Next 50 years; status and group participation

Pre-registration is required by 27 February 2022. To register for the event, contact Mr. Cal Guthrie at (618) 910-2164 or online at kaskaskiawatershed.wordpress.com. There is a $15.00 registration fee to cover the cost of lunch and refreshments. Checks should be made payable to Kaskaskia Watershed Association. Credit card payment may be used for advanced registration.

For more information, please contact the Carlyle Lake/Kaskaskia River Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email carlylelake@usace.army.mil.