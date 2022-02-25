KC Accepting Applications For Nursing Program

Kaskaskia College is still accepting applications for the spring cohort in its associate nursing degree program.

The spring classes are scheduled to start March 14.

Students completing the program will be prepared to pass the National Council Licensure Examination exam and practice as registered nurses.

Students interested in applying must schedule to take the Test of Essential Academic Skills before enrolling.

For more information, contact Megan Holtmann, dean of health services, at 618-545-3331 or email her at mholtmann@kaskaskia.edu.