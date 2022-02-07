KC Awarded Workforce Grant

Kaskaskia College has been awarded a second year of funding for its Workforce Equity Initiative.

The grant is $599,539.

The initiative helps minority students excel and complete their certificates in 10 different programs with the Serving With An Equity Lens program.

The program has benefited over 50 students at Kaskaskia College, with 11 of them already completing it and obtaining employment.

Twenty one KC students completed their certificate programs at the end of the fall semester.

With the additional funding received for the program’s second year, the college plans on adding three more certificate options.

According to the college, the program provides African Americans and other minorities living in the Kaskaskia District with the resources they need to compete in today’s world, all completely free. It is designed to help students get trained and job-ready in less than a year.