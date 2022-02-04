KC February Community Education Classes

Kaskaskia College’s Community and Continuing Education department is offering eight courses during February at the district’s education centers. Courses begin the first week of February, and space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes. Register today to guarantee your seat!

Courses include:

Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24 – Basic Sign Language, Vandalia Education Center, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Get started with the basics of American Sign Language. Students will learn a minimum of 50 signs, five phrases, the alphabet, and to count to 20.

Feb. 7 and 8 – Sewing Machine Basics, Vandalia Education Center, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

In this basic class, students will learn different stitches, how to wind bobbins and thread the machine. They will be making a simple project using straight seams.

Feb. 7, 9, 14, and 16 – Computer Basics Part 1, Salem Education Center, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Students will learn the parts of a computer as well as computer terms, and how to create, print, and save documents, and how to personalize the desktop. Internet and basic email accounts and functions will be presented and discussed.

Feb. 14 and 15 – Loop Ribbon Wreath Making, Greenville Education Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Students will use a variety of ribbons to create a looped ribbon wreath.

Feb. 22 and 24 – Basket Weaving, Vandalia Education Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Students will learn a basket-weaving technique to create a square basket.

Feb. 23 – Understanding Medicare, Nashville Education Center, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Medicare is complicated. Most people are overwhelmed with the options and find it difficult to get clear, simple answers. This is a non-sale, educational event to help you learn to navigate and understand your Medicare options. This class is for people approaching or already on Medicare, and caregivers. It will help you find your path through this complicated issue. This class will review parts A, B, C, and D, plus how Medicare operates, and where you fit into the equation. Come find out about the biggest gaps in Medicare today and learn strategies to protect yourself. There are dozens of people willing to talk to you about retirement income, but few people willing to talk about retirement outgo.

Feb. 28, Mar. 2, 7, and 9 – Computer Basics Part 2, Salem Education Center, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Learn computer terms and how to create, print, and save documents and personalize the desktop will be discussed. Students will become more familiar with MS Windows applications. Additional internet topics will be presented and discussed.

Feb. 28 and Mar. 2 – Apple iPhone, Salem Education Center, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

This class will help students become more familiar with their Apple iPhone as they learn to add applications, send text messages, emails, and pictures. Get the most of your technology. Bring your fully charged iPhone.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs.

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Precautions include all participants wearing a mask indoors (regardless of vaccination status), proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the college’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added classes, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.