KC Holds Eighth Grade College Night In Albers

As eighth-grade students begin thinking about their influential years in high school, it is also an opportune time for them to start preparing for their lives after high school. While it may seem early for students to start thinking about career options, starting the process provides a strong foundation for their educational future. Kaskaskia College presented to eighth-grade students and their parents at Albers Elementary School District #63 on the importance of students utilizing resources KC offers to plan their future.

KC Vice President of Instructional Services Julie Obermark, Career Pathways Coordinator Kelsey Tate, and Coordinator of Student Outreach Franceska Windler were on hand to discuss the college’s services and showcase the career assessment and Career Pathways digital tools on the college’s website. These free tools can help students connect with a chosen career and chart an educational map towards that career option. Tate highlighted by developing a customized, step-by-step plan, students have a better idea of what classes to take in high school, utilize dual credit options offered by KC at the high school, and enroll in courses they will need to achieve their career goal.

Students in attendance were engaged, highlighting interests as diverse as finance and engineering during interaction with KC staff. Parents were just as pleased with the overall presentation. Kelly Kloeckner said, “I thought it was great that so many students came out, for the fact that they are only in eighth grade, and they wanted to talk about their career in the future. And the presenters did a wonderful job of letting the student know what is expected of them and what they can do in high school to prepare for college.”

Albers school board trustee Brenda Ritcher is happy the college introduced the idea for the event to the board. “As the parent of two eighth-graders, I know they both don’t know what they want to do, but we obviously want to do the best for them. They (KC staff) did a great job walking them through the Career Pathway program.”

Albers superintendent Michael A. Toeben thanked the college for the presentation. “Kaskaskia College and their staff have put together an invaluable tool for high school students. Even if a high school student is unsure of their career path, KC’s Career Pathways is a way to jumpstart their future. Presenting this to eighth-grade students gives them a way to take a career assessment to provide them with possible ideas on what might interest them and help guide their path in high school. I sure wish this was around when I was trying to figure out my future.”

The college plans to develop similar college programs to junior high schools throughout its district.

The Kaskaskia College Career Pathways program is available on the KC website at https://pathways.kaskaskia.edu or through the KC Connect app.