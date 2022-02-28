KC March 2022 Community Education Courses Calendar

Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education are offering over 15 courses during March at the district’s education centers.

Courses feature a wide range of topics for students all of ages, including Understanding Medicare and Social Security, painting, essential oils, spring crafts, cooking, and more!

Nashville Education Center:

3/2 – Understanding Social Security

3/31 – Spring Painted Sign Design: Paint a custom sign with a spring theme, perfect for your home using a piece of raw wood. The instructor will walk you through the process of painting with a variety of different paint colors, so you are sure to find a combo you love for your one-of-a-kind creation.

Harry L. Crisp Technology Center (Centralia):

3/1, 3/8, 3/15, and 3/22 – Chair Yoga: Chair yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated or with the aid of a chair. It’s a great form of yoga for anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice.

3/7, 3/10, 3/14, and 3/17 – Computer Basics

3/9 – Facebook: Students will learn to use Facebook to their advantage. Reconnect with old friends and others that share your interests. This course will include building your page, security, and customizing your pages. Computer and internet experience is necessary.

3/29 and 3/31 – Learn to Use Your Apple iPad

Salem Education Center:

3/15 – Understanding Social Security

3/16 – Writing Your Memoirs: Writing the story of your life can heal, inspire, and entertain and only you can do it. This course leads you quickly through the process from idea to manuscript, helping you write like a pro.

3/17 – Essential Oils for Calm and Rest

3/21, 3/28, 4/4, and 4/11 – Chair Yoga

3/22 – Countertop Cooking: Italian

3/22 – Understanding Medicare

3/28 – Pour Painting: This form of abstract art uses acrylics with a runny consistency to create endless creative possibilities thanks to different ways to combine acrylic paints and there is something so satisfying about watching it spill across a surface.

Greenville Education Center:

3/1 – Origami Art: Learn to fold object out of paper to create both two dimensional and three dimensional pieces.

3/21, 3/28, and 4/4 – Computers for Beginners Vandalia Education Center:

3/14 and 3/17 – Abstract Acrylic Painting

3/22 and 3/24 – Iris Paper Folding: Iris paper folding is a paper craft technique that involves folding strips of colored paper in such a way to form a design. Use the finished product to decorate the front of a greeting card, as a scrapbook embellishment or to decorate another craft project.

3/24 – Chalkboard Painting: Create a painted chalkboard work of art by using stencils with popular verses and pictures. Paint the words and pictures with your favorite colors to personalize your handmade chalkboard.

Read full course descriptions, times, costs, and additional information before registering at www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education.

Space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes. Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added classes, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.