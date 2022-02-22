KC Offering Three AHA Courses In March

The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education is offering three American Heart Association courses at the Kaskaskia College Main Campus during March.

For more information, or to register for any of the courses, call the Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must pre-register for each class.

American Heart Association courses to be offered include:

Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers

Friday, March 4, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The BLS Instructor-led course teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support skills for application in both pre-hospital and in-facility environments, with a focus on high-quality CPR and team dynamics. This basic life support course is for healthcare providers but is open to the general public. The cost of the class is $40.00

Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Monday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 8, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The American Heart Association ACLS course builds on the foundation of lifesaving Basic Life Support skills, emphasizing the importance of preventing cardiac arrest, early and continuous high-quality CPR, and high-performing teams. A current BLS card is required to complete this course. The cost of the class is $130.00 and includes the required book and certification card.

Pediatric Advanced Life Support

Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The PALS Provider Course aims to improve outcomes for pediatric patients by preparing healthcare providers to effectively recognize and intervene in patients with respiratory emergencies, shock, and cardiopulmonary arrest by using high‐performance team dynamics and high‐quality individual skills. A current BLS card is required. The cost of the class is $130.00 and includes the required book and certification card.

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Precautions include all participants wearing a mask indoors (regardless of vaccination status), proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the college’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.