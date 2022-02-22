Keyesport FPD Awards & 2021 Statistics

The Keyesport Fire Protection District held their annual banquet recently. Awards were presented, including:

First Responder of the Year: Tim Jones

Firefighter of the Year: Jon Brittain

Dan Korte was recognized for 15 years of service to the district.

Call totals for 2021:

6 Structure Fires

2 Vehicle Fires

120 Medical Calls

2 Rescue Calls

3 Hazardous Calls

2 Service Calls

8 Good Intent Calls

2 False Alarms

The Keyesport district provided mutual aid 6 times and received Mutual Aid 3 times

Total calls for 2021 came to 145

Keyesport FPD officers include Chief Jim Golder, Assistant Chief Dave Harnetiaux, Captain Chad Vohlken, and Lieutenants Tim Jones and Kaylee Hempen.