Keyesport FPD Awards & 2021 Statistics

The Keyesport Fire Protection District held their annual banquet recently. Awards were presented, including:
First Responder of the Year: Tim Jones
Firefighter of the Year: Jon Brittain
Dan Korte was recognized for 15 years of service to the district.
Call totals for 2021:
6 Structure Fires
2 Vehicle Fires
120 Medical Calls
2 Rescue Calls
3 Hazardous Calls
2 Service Calls
8 Good Intent Calls
2 False Alarms
The Keyesport district provided mutual aid 6 times and received Mutual Aid 3 times
Total calls for 2021 came to 145
Keyesport FPD officers include Chief Jim Golder, Assistant Chief Dave Harnetiaux, Captain Chad Vohlken, and Lieutenants Tim Jones and Kaylee Hempen.