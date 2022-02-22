Keyesport FPD Awards & 2021 Statistics

The Keyesport Fire Protection District held their annual banquet recently. Awards were presented, including:

First Responder of the Year: Tim Jones

Firefighter of the Year: Jon Brittain

Firefighter of the Year Jon Brittain (left) & First Responder of the Year Tim Jones

Dan Korte was recognized for 15 years of service to the district.

Call totals for 2021:

6 Structure Fires

2 Vehicle Fires

120 Medical Calls

2 Rescue Calls

3 Hazardous Calls

2 Service Calls

8 Good Intent Calls

2 False Alarms

The Keyesport district provided mutual aid 6 times and received Mutual Aid 3 times

Total calls for 2021 came to 145

Keyesport FPD officers include Chief Jim Golder, Assistant Chief Dave Harnetiaux, Captain Chad Vohlken, and Lieutenants Tim Jones and Kaylee Hempen.

Keyesport FPD Officers (L to R) Kaylee Hempen, Chad Vohlken, Jim Golder, Dave Harnetiaux, and Tim Jones
