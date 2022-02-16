Kingsbury Park District Approves Bonds

At its meeting Monday night, the Kingsbury Park District Board took action to issue $625,510 of general obligation park bonds for future projects and purchases.

The three-year bond issue was approved unanimously.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein spoke briefly about the bond issue, noting that when the ordinance is passed, the district will file it with the county. He said there is information in the ordinance as to how much interest and principal will be paid each year. He said it would amount to roughly $200,000 a year.

In addition to the maintenance building, vehicles, trailer for the steer skid and pool deck lighting, the bond money may be used for master planning which could include matching funds for a possible grant to improve William S. Wait Park and Jaycee Park.

Sauerwein said The FNB Community Bank purchased the bonds at a very good net interest rate of .978 over the three years. The board passed a resolution to create a money market account for the bond proceeds with The FNB Community Bank.

The board approved the purchase of 16 LED lights at the swimming pool. They will be placed on the current poles around the pool complex by park district employees.

The lights are being obtained from Luna Lighting for $12,273.

After coming out of closed session, the board passed a motion regarding Sauerwein’s salary. A raise of four-and-one-half percent was given retroactive to November 1, 2021. The vote was 4-1. Lynn Ulmer voted “no.” “Yes” votes were by Barb Smith, David Henrichsmeyer, B.J. Schneck and Chad Nelson.

Sauerwein is in the last year of a two-year contract.

It was announced that Park District Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry has been designated as a Certified Park Recreation Professional through the National Park and Recreation Association.

Sauerwein told the board the district has received approval from the state for access to property it owns along Route 40 between Elm and Fourth streets. The land is currently leased to a farmer.

Registration for youth soccer is underway. Those signing up after February 18 will not be guaranteed a spot on a roster.

Go to KingsburyParkDistrict.com to register. The season begins the week of March 21.