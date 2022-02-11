Learn The Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s the perfect time to refresh your memory on the warning signs of a heart attack. Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS Holy Family Hospital encourage everyone to take a moment to learn what you should do if you or a loved one experiences heart attack symptoms.

Heart attacks aren’t always the swift and intense events that are portrayed on TV. As a result, some people may delay calling 911 because they don’t realize that what they’re feeling is a heart attack.

“Most heart attacks involve discomfort (felt in the center of the chest) that lasts more than a few minutes or comes and goes,” says Arti Singh, MD, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular. Many people describe it as pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain. Other discomfort not generally perceived as ‘pain’ may:

Feel like indigestion

Not be in a specific spot

Be felt in the chest, the inner arm (especially the left arm), the jaw or teeth, or other parts of the body

Get worse with activity and subside with rest

Come and go, and increase over time; each new pain recurs sooner, lasts longer and feels worse

Be accompanied by sweating, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms

Dial, Don’t Drive

If you are experiencing heart attack symptoms always call 911 for medical help. Never drive yourself.

“EMS professionals and other first responders can assess your situation quickly and begin treatment immediately,” says Dr. Singh. “Those are life-saving seconds that could be the different between irreversible heart damage, a treatable condition or even death.”

“No one wants to admit how they are feeling could be a heart attack so many people wait to do something,” said Cindy Crouch, emergency department facilitator at Holy Family Hospital. “But minutes count, so please don’t delay your care. We can care for all patients who need us, no matter what they are experiencing.”

