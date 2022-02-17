Legislators Write Governor About Prison Concerns

Sixteen Illinois legislators are concerned about the recent transfer of inmates out of the Vandalia and Pontiac correctional centers.

They include Senator Jason Plummer and Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Charlie Meier.

The group of legislators have sent a two-page letter to Governor Pritzker and Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys, asking nine questions about the situation.

They lawmakers emphasize the prisons are some of the largest employers in their respective regions, and any changes in staffing or inmate population level would have a major impact on the economic health of those areas.

They state they understand there are significant deferred maintenance needs at both facilities and some shuffling of population levels may be temporarily necessary to make repairs and upgrades, but are seriously concerned about the administration’s plans for the future of these facilities.

The full letter follows…