Monthly Saturday morning story times are returning to the Greenville Public Library.

The first one is scheduled for this Saturday, February 5, according to Library Director Jo Keillor. She told WGEL school age children are invited, weather permitting, to the monthly activity. This month’s topic will be Valentine’s Day. Rosie Baker will be the guest reader and she’ll provide take-and-make crafts.

For more information call the library at 664-3115.