Local Native Retiring As IL Labor Director

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced the retirement of Michael Kleinik of Vandalia as the director of the Illinois Department of Labor.

Kleinik has been state labor director since May 0f 2019.

The governor commended Kleinik for a life of public service in law enforcement, labor and government.

Kleinik, originally from the Mulberry Grove area, was a deputy for the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and twice elected as sheriff of Fayette County.

He was then a field supervisor for the Fair Contracting Midwest Region Laborers’ District Council.

Kleinik served as chief of staff for the Illinois Department of Labor and executive director of the Medical Cannabis Alliance of Illinois.