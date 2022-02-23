Masks Suggested, Not Required In Unit One

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action regarding COVID-19 mitigations.

Masks are now recommended, but not required.

The board voted to retain local control of COVID-19 mitigation measures and reviewed its Return To Learn Plan.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz addressed the COVID measures situation, saying he would like a motion by the board to reaffirm local control of COVID-19 mitigation measures and to approve the Return To Learn plan as presented. He said this will look the same as it did in July, with the exception of quarantine and isolation, which will be deemed strictly a health department decision.

Click below to hear more:

The superintendent also talked about the Return To Learn Plan, noting they are required by grants. He said despite what some believe, the plan doesn’t specify anything about mask requirements. He said the bus issue is still technically a federal mandate.

Click below for more:

No COVID testing is being done now at the school.

Superintendent Koontz emphasized that if students are sick, parents should keep them at home.