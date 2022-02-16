MGFPD Recognizes Firefighters, Releases 2021 Stats

Back Row Firefighters (L to R): Braedon Roach, Chandler Mosley, Lieutenant Austin Redfern, Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson, Heidi Atkinson, Assistant Chief Chad Earnest, Captain Jeremy Hopkins, Noah Younker, Curt Waters, Robert Smith, Chief Mac Wall, Tyler Lutz, Austin Greenwood. Front Row Junior Firefighters (L to R): Maddy, Callye, Courtney, Peyton, Nick, Colton.
The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District held their annual Firefighters Valentine’s Banquet on Saturday, February 12, at Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Greenville. Annual statistics for 2021 were shared and firefighters were recognized for various honors.

The Mulberry Grove department responded to a total of 166 calls, 122 medical/rescue calls, and 44 fire-related calls last year. As a department, volunteers logged 765.5 training hours.

Lieutenant Austin Redfern was recognized as the department’s Firefighter of the Year.

Lieutenant Austin Redfern (left) was awarded Firefighter of the year by Chief Mac Wall.

Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson was named First Responder of the Year.

Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson (left) was awarded First Responder of the Year by Assistant Chief Chad Earnest.

Milestone achievements were recognized, including firefighter Braedon Roach for 1 year of service, Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson for 5 years, Lieutenant Austin Redfern for 5 years, firefighter Robert Smith for 1 year and, firefighter Noah Younker for 1 year.

Assistant Chief Chad Earnest (left) and Chief Mac Wall (right) with milestone year pin recipients (L-R) Firefighter Braedon Roach 1 year, Lieutenant Brandon Atkinson 5 years, Lieutenant Austin Redfern 5 years, Firefighter Robert Smith 1 year and, Firefighter Noah Younker 1 year.
