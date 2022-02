Mulberry Grove High School FFA members participated in the Section 19 Public Speaking Contest January 26 at Cowden-Herrick High School.

Callye Earnest and Ellie Albert competed in Creed Speaking, which is the only division for Greenhands. Earnest placed first in the section and advances to district competition. Albert finished fourth.

Also in the section contest were Boston Cade and Peyton Simpson, competing in varsity extemporaneous speaking. Cade placed fourth and Simpson was seventh.