Murder Charges Filed In Greenville Shooting

First degree murder charges have been filed in Bond County Circuit in connection with the shooting death of a Greenville woman.

Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 28, whose last known address was an apartment at 1608 Crown Road in Greenville, faces 10 counts of first degree murder plus a count of obstructing justice.

He is being held in the Bond County Jail on $1 million cash bond.

The victim was Laquita M. Sullivan, age 37 of Greenville.

According to Illinois State Police, at 7:24 p.m. last Thursday, police responded to the 600 block of East South Street where Sullivan was found dead of a reported shooting.

The first five first degree murder charges allege Gurlly fired a 9 millimeter handgun, which shot and killed the Greenville woman.

The other five charges allege Gurlly, or one for whose conduct he was accountable, shot and killed Sullivan.

A Class 4 felony charge of obstructing justice was also filed against Gurlly. It alleges the defendant, with the intent to obstruct his prosecution, knowingly concealed physical evidence, being a 9 millimeter handgun.

This case and other incidents occurring last Thursday remain under investigation by police.

Obituary information on the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home website indicates Laquita Sullivan was the wife of Russell Lamar Sullivan and the mother of seven. Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made online under CROWDFUNDING, with 100 percent of donations being used.