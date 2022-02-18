New Commercial Products Manager Begins At FNB Community Bank

The FNB Community Bank has announced that Kelsey Kendall is its retail and commercial products manager.

The Greenville native began her duties for the bank on February 14.

In the position, Kendall will provide support, leadership, guidance and staff motivation to the retail and commercial banking locations. She will assist in individual and banking center goals through new business development, referrals and retention, as well as the expansion of account relationships.

Kendall started her banking career in 2013 at Bradford National Bank in accounts payable and customer relations. She was later appointed assistant vice president/BSA assistant then BSA officer/assistant vice president.

THE FNB Community Bank President Mike Radliff said “Kelsey’s banking knowledge and experience will benefit our bank as she collaborates with our banking center teams in training, sales, service and operations.”

Kendall lives in Highland with her husband and their son.