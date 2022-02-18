New Greenville City Manager To Begin February 28

Greenville’s new city manager, JoAnn Hollenkamp will begin her duties February 28.

The Greenville City Council hired her last month as the city’s first full-time female city manager.

Hollenkamp served as city administrator for Carlyle five and one-half years, then administrator for the City of Geneseo about three years.

She told WGEL that during her time in Geneseo, her husband continued to live in Carlyle and visited on weekends. She said they wanted to be together again and she was very happy the Greenville position became available.

Hollenkamp said she is familiar with Greenville, stating it is a beautiful town.

She spoke with Jeff Leidel about being in city management and being able to make a difference in the community.

“I’m always the cheerleader in the background,” she said. “Some city managers are the star of the show and that isn’t me. I’m the person who wants to make sure all of the employees have the tools that they need to do their job and be successful in their job.” She said she takes pride in an employee advancing in their career or succeeding with a large accomplishment. She noted the importance of economic development while still preserving small town values.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

The new city manager emphasized the importance of having good employees working for the city. She said you can’t micromanage the team and should want everyone to be empowered to make decisions. She said she will always cheer on and support the team. She also pointed out that she works for the citizens of Greenville and she strives “to provide the council with the most accurate and complete information so that they can make good decisions to serve the citizens.”

Click below for more:

JoAnn’s husband is a long time employee at the First National Bank in Carlyle. She said they have purchased 12 acres of property just outside of Greenville to live and have their horses.