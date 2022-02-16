Obtaining Copies Of Military Records

Recently, WGEL has been sharing information about a special offer from local veterans’ organizations, allowing you to purchase a brick for placement in the Bond County Veterans’ Memorial on Memorial Day and a free flag through the Deceased Veterans’ Flag program to accompany it. Many residents have reached out to local organizations to take advantage of that special, but many also have questions about how to obtain the necessary military records. Tony Koonce with the local Amvets post has shared all of the necessary information with us. His instructions follow…

There are many reasons why or how someone might have missed placed or lost military records on a family member. There are also many reasons why the military records should be kept in a safe place for future references. Probably the most important record is the DD214 which is the history of the veteran’s military service. This form shows the date entered into the service to the date of release from service, and everything in between. And the most important information on this form is the type of discharge the veteran received.

For those veterans who re-enlisted in the military will have a DD-214 for each re-enlistment. If you keep the records you should keep a copy of each DD-214.

If you lose are misplace the records there are a couple of ways you can obtain a copy or copies. For many years the Department of Defense would forward copies of a veteran’s records to the County Clerk’s office where the veteran enlisted from. This procedure continued till after the Vietnam era. This is the period when a veteran’s service number was changed to the veteran’s social security number. After this change a veteran could request to have his DD-214 kept on record at the County Clerk’s Office but it would not be sent automatic from the Department of Defense. Even if that is the case, this is still the place to start. You can call Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert’s office at 664-0449 and ask if they have the veteran’s record on file. If so you can obtain a copy for a small charge. The clerks working there are all very friendly and very helpful.

If the County Clerk does not have a copy you will have to fill out a Standard form 180, Request Pertaining to Military Records. This form will have to be filled out by the Veteran or the Veterans Next of Kin. This form will ultimately be sent to the National Personnel Records Center in St Louis Mo. Contact on line at www.archives.gov/personnel records center, Ph# 314-801-0800. Or you can call Tony Koonce at 664-1976 and he will help you fill out the form and give you information you need to know. If you need to obtain a military DD-214, Do It Now. Don’t wait any longer. And expect to wait a while before you receive a response.