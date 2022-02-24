Panama VFW Playground Celebration

The Panama VFW is holding a celebration Saturday, February 26 to celebrate reaching the goal for new playground equipment to be installed at the John L. Lewis Memorial Park near the village hall-community building.

The free event will be at the Panama VFW from noon to 3 p.m. It will feature a dj, sponsored by Hillsboro National Bank, plus food and drinks for children attending.

The Village of Panama and its residents have been raising funds for the new playground equipment. The goal was reached with the assistance of major contributions by the village and VFW.

The equipment has been ordered.