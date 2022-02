Greenville police received a report of a home invasion in the 500 block of Main Street early Saturday morning. The call came in at 4:14 AM.

Greenville Police and Bond County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece told WGEL the suspects were gone upon officers’ arrival. Illinois State Police Crime Scene personnel responded to process the scene.

Chief Neece said the incident does not appear to be a random act and the investigation continues.