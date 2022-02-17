Project Parenting Music Night

Bond County Project Parenting is presenting a virtual Family Music Night, Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m.

Musician Aaron Fowler will provide an evening filled with singing, dancing and musical fun.

Every family that RSVPs will receive an event link, a packet with a book and a toy piano.

While project parenting is designed for children under three, this event will feature fun for the whole family, and older siblings are encouraged to participate.

Music Night will be on Google Meet.

To RSVP, go to the Bond County Project Parenting Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2.