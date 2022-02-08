Recognition For Mulberry Grove FFA

The Mulberry Grove FFA recently shared the following good news with WGEL. Congratulations!

On November 10, 2021, three members of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter participated in Section 19 FFA Greenhand Quizbowl (pictured above). This contest is limited to only freshmen and first-year sophomores and is set up as a double elimination tournament. In this event, participants are tested on their knowledge of the FFA and its history. The competition took place at Shelbyville High School. The team included Audrey Wright, Ellie Albert, and Aaron Cook. Mulberry Grove placed first of the eleven chapters present.

On November 23, 2021, the Section 19 FFA Agronomy CDE took place at Lakeland College in Mattoon, IL. Six chapters from Section 19, including Mulberry Grove, participated in this event. The team from Mulberry Grove’s FFA chapter consisted of Megan Mollett, Peyton Simpson, Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Schewe, Abby Gebke, and Diana Bone. As a team, they placed second in the section. Individually, Megan Schewe placed second, Diana Bone placed fifth, and Peyton Simpson placed seventh.

On December 8, 2021, the Section 19 Dairy Foods CDE took place at Hillsboro High School. This contest includes identifying types of cheese, defects in milk, and dairy vs. artificial products. The Mulberry Grove FFA chapter participated in this event along with eight other schools. Mulberry Grove’s team consisted of Peyton Simpson, Boston Cade, Megan Schewe, Addison Hebenstreit, and Aaron Cook. The team placed second in the section. Individually, Megan Schewe placed first, Boston Cade placed eight, and Peyton Simpson placed ninth.