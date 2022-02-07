Temporary Restraining Order Issued In School Mask Case

On Friday, February 4, a judge in Sangamon County issued a temporary restraining order in the court case protesting the mandating of face masks in Illinois schools.

On Sunday, Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson sent an email and voicemail to parents explaining that the temporary restraining order prohibits school districts from requiring students and teachers to wear masks and prohibits districts from requiring weekly Covid-19 testing for unvaccinated employees.

Olson said effective today (Monday, February 7), the district would comply with the order and temporarily pause enforcement of the Covid related mandates. He said face masks are strongly encouraged but are not required for staff and students.

IL Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated the state will appeal the judge’s order. In his communications to parents, Olson indicated it is the intention of the Unit 2 district to comply with the temporary restraining order until otherwise directed by the trial or appellate court. If the legal situation changes, the Board of Education will consider next steps or changes in procedures on an as needed basis.

Olson said the district will continue to provide layered mitigation strategies in schools to help stop the spread of infectious diseases including: distancing to the greatest extent possible, encouraging good hand hygiene, and cleaning/disinfecting on a frequent basis.

The superintendent said, “It is also important to note that our district is committed to fostering a positive and safe learning environment free from bullying or harassment. Specifically, whether a family/student, or faculty/staff member chooses to wear a mask or not should be an individual choice and respected as such.”

In closing he urged parents to keep students who are ill or are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 at home.