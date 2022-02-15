School Board Meeting Rescheduled

The Bond County Community Unit 2 school board meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 23.

According to Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson, the district is expecting the Fourth Appellate Court to issue a decision on the mask mandate on or about this Friday.

If the decision is issued before February 23, the school board will consider that decision in determining if it wants to modify its return to school plan and move to a mask optional policy.

In the event the Appellate Court fails to issue a decision prior to February 23, the Unit 2 board will consult its legal counsel on opinions relating to modifying the mask mandate.