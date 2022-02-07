Several Wins For Greenville Jr High Scholar Bowl

The Greenville Junior High School varsity scholar bowl team began the season recently with wins.

The Blue Jays defeated Highland Middle School 295-65 and 275-170. Jay Miller had 15 toss-ups, Coleson Hoffmann, three and Jonas Busby two.

The February 1 contest with Wesclin Middle School was tough, but the Jays came out on top.

They fell behind by a large margin in the first game, but rallied to take it 210-195. Greenville also won the second game 265-150.

Miller totaled 17 toss-ups in the match while Caleb Ward had four.

In junior varsity competition, the Jays lost to Highland 80-175 and 105-155.

Toss-up leaders for Greenville were Connor Wilkie and Ava File with three apiece and Brock Riedemann with two.

Greenville’s JV squad beat Wesclin twice, 115-60 and 200-70.

Leading the team in toss-ups were Selah Field with 10, Alex Curry with four, and Wilkie with two.

Other students in the scholar bowl program are Valerie Hranicka, Isaiah Sussenbach, Eli Ennen, Jack Provost, Logan Smith and Aidan Cartwright.

Tamyrah White and Taylor Ferris are managers and the scholar bowl coach is Susan Corbus.