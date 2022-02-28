Smithboro FPD Responds To Semi Fire

A tractor trailer fire was the reason for a call for the Smithboro Fire Protection District Sunday night.

The unit was stopped along westbound Interstate 70, about a mile west of the Mulberry Grove exit.

Fire Chief Bryant Briggs advised the truck driver used a fire extinguisher to control the flames. He said firefighters arrived on the scene and finished extinguishing the fire, with little or no damage to the trailer or the cars on the car hauler.

The department was at the scene just under an hour. The alarm was received at 8:12 p.m.

Chief Briggs stated the biggest challenge facing firefighters at the scene was drivers not slowing down and moving into the far lane of traffic. He reminded everyone the law requires motorists to get over and slow down when they approach an emergency vehicle that is off to the side on an interstate.