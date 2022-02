WGEL has received a few snow total reports from around our listening area for this week’s winter storm.

Mulberry Grove reported 3 inches, while there were reports of 8 inches in Pocahontas and south of Greenville. Some areas of Greenville also reported between 6 and 7 inches. One call came from North Idler Lane in Greenville and reported 5 inches.

We also had some folks send us some winter weather pictures: