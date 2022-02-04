Sybert Recognized For Preserving Records

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert was recognized at the recent Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders Conference for her efforts to preserve and protect historical documents.

Sybert said she secured the services of Cott Systems to digitize county land records. She said there is history in those documents and she wanted to preserve that history. She said the second benefit is that title companies and individuals who search for land record information can find these details online now.

Click below to hear more:

The county clerk’s office partnered with Cott Systems to scan and organize the records.

Sybert said the work did not cost the county as she was able to use federal funds for the project.