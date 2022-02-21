Three Escape Injury In Madison County Plane Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a plane crash in Madison County Sunday morning. Police report it occurred at 11:11 AM in the area of Decamp Road at IL Rt. 4 in Staunton.

ISP District 11 Troopers responded to the scene to discover a single engine 1948 Navion L-17B aircraft made an emergency landing in an open field after experiencing a loss of power. There was minor damage to the aircraft as a result of the landing. All three occupants, 62 year old Albert D. Meinen, of Troy; 79 year old Donald G. Torrini, from Edwardsville; and 71 year old Joseph Garrett, of Jacob, IL; refused medical treatment on scene. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing the investigation.