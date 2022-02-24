Unit One Board Adopts Policy Updates

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board adopted policy updates at its meeting Tuesday night.

One that was not considered pertains to sex education.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said Mulberry Grove doesn’t teach comprehensive sex education so they don’t have to adopt or abide by the national standards.

The board set the date and times for graduation ceremonies this spring. The high school and junior high events will take place on Saturday, May 21. The high school program is at 11 a.m. with junior high’s ceremony at 1 p.m.

Michelle Kessler was hired as student personnel services coordinator for the remainder of the school year. She will work in connection with the guidance office.

The board also hired Kim Greenwood as a part-time cook.

The district will continue to partner with the New Approach, Aspire, Tri-Star and Focus programs for students.

The board entered into an agreement with the Hillsboro School District to be part of the RISE Program. Superintendent Koontz said Mulberry Grove students will be able to receive virtual instructions for Spanish.

Board members agreed the superintendent should talk to the architect and have bids sought for new heating and air conditioning units.