Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

Several personnel items were addressed by the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education at its last meeting.

Dodie Langham Cripe was hired as the high school agriculture teacher and FFA advisor beginning August of this year. She replaces Steve Zimmerman, who has been in the positions for many years and is retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jaelen Deters is a new guidance counselor at the high school, starting August 1. The position was open as Dawn Mulholland is retiring after this school year school.

Terry Swalley was hired as director of special education for the district, beginning in August.

Two retirements at Sorento School were approved. They are Carol Gerl as library clerk/aid, and Cassie Smith as a paraprofessional. Kayleen Kampwerth resigned as a teacher at Sorento School, effective the end of this school year.

Other resignations are Amanda Goldsboro as a high school football cheerleading coach, Brandy McCormick as a food service employee at Greenville Elementary School, and Donna Inanen as a paraprofessional at the high school.

Brenna Weiss was approved as the assistant high school girls’ soccer coach, and Amber Helige and Gina Allen were hired as assistant high school softball coaches.

Leaves of absence were granted to Glen Marti, Julie Mangelsdorf, Andrea Wight, and Jennifer Rinkel.

Paul Younker and Tyler Hutchinson were approved as volunteer high school baseball coaches for the 2022 spring season.