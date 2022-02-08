Unit Two Board Censures Member

During a special board meeting Monday night, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education voted to censure one of its members, Stephanie Gerl.

A resolution of censure was approved on a 6-1 vote with Gerl voting “no.” Favoring the resolution were Board President Randi Workman, Vice President Brian Zeeb, Secretary Nate Prater, Aimee Frey, Adam Simmonds and Ryan Reavis.

The resolution alleges Gerl violated her official oath of office, and the board demands she abide by her oath and code of conduct outlined by district policy and statutes.

It appears all allegations stem from the process which recently led to the board voting to close Sorento School after this school year. Gerl is from Sorento.

An exhibit with the resolution alleges twice in early December Gerl met with employees at Sorento School and disseminated false information, alleges she is involved in the collecting of funds to pursue legal action against the district, alleges she has sent e-mails disparaging the superintendent, alleges Gerl distributed and displayed posters and flyers, or allowed others to do so, that disparaged the superintendent, and alleges she disclosed confidential and privileged information concerning a financial donation to the district.

President Workman said the current situation has caused a trust factor among the board members. She and Board Member Frey commented on meetings being held with staff members without permission and the knowledge of the district and superintendent.

Gerl was asked her reaction to the allegations, and was also questioned by Workman. She said she disagrees with a lot of the allegations. Workman asked if she was part of a lawsuit or involved in collecting money for a lawsuit. Gerl said she was not and offered to have individuals serve as character witnesses for her.

Prater spoke about the situation, noting that board members are privy to information that may or may not be available to the public eventually. He said he understands the Sorento School situation is an emotional one, but board members represent the entire district, take an oath, and must put emotions aside. He said people know board members have information the public doesn’t have and they will try to get that information but board members must tell members of the public that they can’t release that information.

Zeeb talked about the duties of a board member, pointing out the oath of office and the importance of being responsible with private information. He also said if a board member knows that certain information is incorrect, they should not share the information or mislead the general public. He said he was disappointed that information was shared with knowledge that it was incorrect.

Workman asked how the board proceeds in the future due to the trust issue. How does the board discuss personnel issues and other issues if you can’t enter executive session, Workman said. That’s a question we have to address because we have business to do and business to share, she stated.

The censure of a board member is a reprimand and does not remove someone from the board nor does it serve to restrict the member’s powers and authority as a school board member.