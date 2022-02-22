Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education meets Wednesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Items on the agenda include an updated Return To School Plan, approving boundary lines and open enrollment procedures for the 2022-2023 school year, considering a resolution on the AFP Family Foundation gift, and approving planning and design of the high school cafeteria and auxiliary gym project.

An executive session is planned early in the meeting with possible action on personnel matters after returning to open session.