Veterans Memorial Brick & Flag Special

Bricks are available for purchase to be installed in the Bond County Veterans Memorial during the county’s Memorial Day service. The deadline to make the purchase for Memorial Day placement is Thursday, March 31. Applications are available at Greenville banks or look for the Amvets Post 140’s new brochure around town.

The bricks are $100 and Tony Koonce, from the local Amvets chapter, told WGEL if you purchase a brick by March 31, and have not already purchased a flag through the Deceased Veterans Flag program, a flag will be provided free of charge.

Click below to hear his comments:

For more information, call 664-9342.