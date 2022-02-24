Vonder Haar Joins Bradford National Bank

Kurt Vonder Haar has joined Bradford National Bank as business development director to manage the Business Development Program.

Born and raised in Greenville, Vonder Haar is a Highland resident with a wealth of business knowledge, including more than 20 years in sales and marketing with a variety of companies, and owner of Cheetah Mobile Device Repairs.

He is a 2000 graduate of SIU-Edwardsville with a degree in marketing.

Vonder Haar will primarily be working with new and existing business customers, assisting them with deposit, digital and lending services.

