Walker Named City Economic Development Director

The City of Greenville has announced that Greenville native Bill Walker is returning as a department head.

Walker has been hired as economic development director. He will begin on March 14.

From 2016 to 2020 he served as Greenville’s economic development coordinator.

Incoming City Manager JoAnn Hollenkamp said, “We are pleased Bill is returning as a part of the City of Greenville team. His experience with economic development and the relationships he already has in the community will allow him to effectively move forward from day one.

“Right now is an exciting time for growth in Greenville, and Bill will be a great asset for the city.”