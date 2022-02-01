Winter Storm Warning In Effect

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the WGEL listening area and beyond.

The storm will come in two rounds. The first will begin in the early morning hours Wednesday as rain transitions to ice, sleet and snow from north to south. The greatest snow accumulations through Wednesday will be from central Missouri to west central Illinois.

The second round will be primarily snow across the area Wednesday night and Thursday.

Significant additional snow accumulation is expected.

As always, stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM for the latest weather information. If you have weather-related pictures to share with us, you can send them to the FNB Community Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300 or email ryan@wgel.com.